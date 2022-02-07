Ifac urges employers in Tipperary to know the rules for employing non-EEA worker

Agricultural land sales in 2019. Picture: File photograph via Pixabay
Ifac is reminding employers from farming, food and agribusiness to use the correct process when recruiting workers from outside the EU.
Workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), UK or Switzerland, must have permission to work in Ireland.
Head of HR and Payroll with ifac, Mary McDonagh, says that there is a necessity for workers from outside the EU, but the hiring process is different.
According to Ms McDonagh, non-EU workers must have an employment contract if they are to stay for 90 days or more.
Exemptions may apply to some workers.
Those recruited under the Atypical Working Scheme must hold a work permit if they are to do short term work.
Work permits are issued under the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment. There are nine types.
Employers must carry out a labour market needs test at least 28 days before the employee applies for a work permit.
This involves advertising the role through the Department of Social Protection Employment Services/EURES employment network for at least four weeks, local and national papers and jobs websites for three days.
The prospective employee must be properly qualified, and the salary must be greater or equal o the minimum wage.
"Your prospective employee must apply for their Employment Permit at least 12 weeks before their proposed start date. This is also the case when they are renewing their visa. Failure to apply on time could mean that they are not able to start work until they receive their permit," said Ms McDonagh.
An application fee of €1,000 applies for roles with a duration of more than six months or €500 if the duration is less than six months for non-EEA workers.
The fee does not apply for applications submitted by non-EEA nationals who are married to (or in a civil partnership) with an EEA national.
