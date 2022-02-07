Tipperary lady celebrates an amazing 104th birthday! Massive congratulations!

And they would have needed another four candles for this cake for Mrs Halley, Ardfinnan, who celebrated her 104th birthday on Sunday last. Congratulations.
104th Birthday celebrated in Ardfinnan
All in the south Tipperary village or Ardfinnan and way beyond join in wishing the amazing Mrs Halley, Barrack Street a happy 104th birthday which she celebrated last Sunday.
Mothers of pupils at Corville N.S school Roscrea doing their part to promote the Gaelic for Mother's and Others initiative starting up in Roscrea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.