Search

08 Feb 2022

Borrisoleigh students compete in the Interschools show jumping competition

Borrisoleigh students compete in the Interschools show jumping competition

Emer O' Donnell Borrisoleigh and Ava Seymour Dromineer

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

08 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

On Sunday the January 30, St. Joseph's College Equestrian Club, accompanied by their Chef D'Equipe, Ms Deirdre Reddan, had two teams and four individuals competing in the Interschools show jumping competition held at the Tipperary Equestrian Centre, Mill Rd, Thurles.

Our first competitor, Rhona Lyons & Ginger, competed in the Open Individuals class and her superb clear round was just outside of the time for a spot in the placings.

Both Ava Seymour and Emer O' Donnell displayed excellent horsemanship skills on the tight track in the Novice Individual competition and also produced two lovely clear rounds.

In the novice team competition in the afternoon, the school was represented by: Emer O' Donnell, Ava Seymour and Darragh Barry, and Team 2: Ciara O' Brien, Maeve Healion & Liam Hackett.

Although our teams were not in the placings, each student put in a fine performance in weather conditions that were not ideal.

Their effort and preparation leading up to the show were very evident on the day. The show was a great learning curve for our Equestrian Club, and there is lots to build on moving forward.

Special thanks to Thomas and Fiona Ryan of Tipperary Equestrian Centre for the excellent facilities available.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

Tipperary Soccer: Peake Villa wins puts Lattin/Cullen nearer the drop

Fáilte Ireland announces expansion of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands into greater part of Tipperary

A slightly greater portion of County Tipperary will also be encompassed - namely all the Nenagh Municipal District and part of the Thurles Municipal District

Lowry welcomes investment in Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles

'This school has a great tradition and it is very welcome to see it continue to develop and expand'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media