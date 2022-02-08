Borrisoleigh students compete in the Interschools show jumping competition

On Sunday the January 30, St. Joseph's College Equestrian Club, accompanied by their Chef D'Equipe, Ms Deirdre Reddan, had two teams and four individuals competing in the Interschools show jumping competition held at the Tipperary Equestrian Centre, Mill Rd, Thurles.

Our first competitor, Rhona Lyons & Ginger, competed in the Open Individuals class and her superb clear round was just outside of the time for a spot in the placings.

Both Ava Seymour and Emer O' Donnell displayed excellent horsemanship skills on the tight track in the Novice Individual competition and also produced two lovely clear rounds.

In the novice team competition in the afternoon, the school was represented by: Emer O' Donnell, Ava Seymour and Darragh Barry, and Team 2: Ciara O' Brien, Maeve Healion & Liam Hackett.

Although our teams were not in the placings, each student put in a fine performance in weather conditions that were not ideal.

Their effort and preparation leading up to the show were very evident on the day. The show was a great learning curve for our Equestrian Club, and there is lots to build on moving forward.

Special thanks to Thomas and Fiona Ryan of Tipperary Equestrian Centre for the excellent facilities available.

