Presentation Senior C Cup Hockey Team defeat Villiers from Limerick

Senior C Cup Hockey Team defeat Villiers
Congratulations to our Senior C Hockey team, who defeated Villiers from Limerick after a brilliant scoreline of 2 – 0 on our Astro-turf pitch.
This was the first round of the Cup. The girls now march on to the next round.
Well done to our Junior team players who were also victorious in their match by the same scoreline.
Thanks to the girls’ coaches, Ms Marie Flanagan and Ms Kora Kerrane, for their support and hard work.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Tipperary's Ger Browne is tackled by Ryan Mullaney of Laois during the opening National Hurling League game in Portlaoise. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Anthony Conlon and Cathal Doyle, Joint Chairmen, Irish Car of the Year Committee; Ronan Flood, Kia Ireland; and Tom Dennigan, Continental Tyres Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.