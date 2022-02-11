Search

11 Feb 2022

Presentation Thurles Past Pupil Shortlisted for writing competition

Presentation Thurles Past Pupil Shortlisted for All-Ireland Creative Writing Competition

Aida Izydorczyk

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Huge congratulations to our past pupil, Aida Izydorczyk, on being shortlisted for the final of the JP McManus 2022 All-Ireland Scholarships Alumni Association Creative Writing Competition.

Entrants could submit up to three stories based on any theme or subject matter. The overall winner will be announced on March 1st.

Aida graduated from our school in 2015, and she is currently studying Medicine at Trinity College, Dublin.

We are very proud of you, Aida, and we wish you the very best of luck.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

CBS Thurles senior football panel defeat Cashel CS to win Mac Gabhann Cup

Tipperary councillors told tertiary road funding can't be increased 'willynilly'

Creativity flourishes in Templemore

Templemore College of Further Education is buzzing in anticipation

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media