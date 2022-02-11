Presentation Thurles Past Pupil Shortlisted for writing competition

Aida Izydorczyk
Huge congratulations to our past pupil, Aida Izydorczyk, on being shortlisted for the final of the JP McManus 2022 All-Ireland Scholarships Alumni Association Creative Writing Competition.
Entrants could submit up to three stories based on any theme or subject matter. The overall winner will be announced on March 1st.
Aida graduated from our school in 2015, and she is currently studying Medicine at Trinity College, Dublin.
We are very proud of you, Aida, and we wish you the very best of luck.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
