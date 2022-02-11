PICTURE: High achievers recognised in Cashel Community School

Congrats!
On Tuesday, January 25, Cashel Community School’s Junior Cycle class of 2021 were brought together for the final time as a year group to acknowledge their achievements in their Junior Cycle exams last summer.
This cohort, as for all students over the last two years, have had a difficult time due to Covid-19 restrictions and the impact that this has had on teaching and learning.
During this special gathering, five of the best results from both the girls and the boys were acknowledged and awards were presented to these students by Mr Gallagher.
These were Jason Kao, Gavin Dalton, Aidan Tuohy, Colin Tuohy and Darwin Navarro.
Darwin deserves a special recognition as he achieved the highest number of distinctions among the boys.
For the girls, Emilia Besh, Clara Matthia, Joanne Ryan, Mia Rose O’Sullivan and Amy Wood were honoured for their fantastic results.
Amy deserves a special mention having achieved the highest number of distinctions within the entire year group.
Included in the photo are Clara Matthia, Colin Tuohy, Darwin Navarro, Joanne Ryan, Mia Rose O’Sullivan, Jason Kao, Gavin Dalton, Amy Wood, Aidan Tuohy and Mr Cathal Farrell (Fifth Year Year Head)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.