Sarah has her confidence back on this week's Operation Transformation

This week the viewers of Operation Transformation met Sarah's parents and her sister Anna.

We learned that Sarah and Anna are both singers and Sarah has always been competitive.

Her family says, though, that she lost her way during the pandemic.

However, the work Sarah has done on the show has increased her confidence.

This week Sarah has been getting back to music, recording music with her father.

At her health check, the team looked at Sarah's metabolic age.

At the start of the show, Sarah, aged 38, had a metabolic age of 50, and this week it is 43.

Sarah met her weight loss goal.

Sarah has also been running, and Karl Henry will visit her next week to help her out.



Stefano and Gerard are one week down in their mission to quit smoking and went to dinner to celebrate.

Stefano gave a talk about the effect bullying at school had on him to the students at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

The experience he said made him anxious but was cathartic, and he hopes it helps the students.

Back home, she dealt with an unexpected side effect of giving up cigarettes- constipation.

GP Sumi Dunne says it is the nicotine leaving his system.

Dietitian Aoife Hearne adjusted Stefano's meal plan to remove foods that may cause bloating and discomfort.

At his health check, Stefano exceeded his weight loss goal and has a new goal of two pounds to lose for next week.