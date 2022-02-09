Search

09 Feb 2022

Tipperary Gaelic football club Clonmel Commercials choose new senior selectors

Robbie O'Dwyer's backroom team is completed

Robbie O'Dwyer

New Clonmel Commercials manager Robbie O'Dwyer

Philly Ryan, Fergal O'Callaghan and Tommy Morrissey have been confirmed as Clonmel Commercials' senior football team selectors for the 2022 season.

They will join new manager Robbie O'Dwyer,  son of legendary Kerry football manager Mick O'Dwyer, whose appointment was announced last month.
Martin Murty Kennedy will be the new S&C coach.

Robbie O’Dwyer has been associated with Cork's Nemo Rangers in recent years and was part of their senior management when they reached the All-Ireland club final in 2018, losing out to Galway’s Corofin.

Based in Cork city, he is originally from Waterville in Kerry.

Training for the club's adult players will resume in the coming weeks.

