Little Sweetie found in a ‘graveyard of bones’ in Tipperary

My Little Horse Rescue has reported rescuing a foal found close to her dead mother in Littleton last Saturday.

A video posted on Facebook by the group shows a field littered with bones and the body of another foal nearby.

Kelly Mellerick of My Lovely Horse Rescue says they are calling on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to investigate.

“We are calling on the department of agriculture to do a full sweep of the area. On Saturday, what we found was a graveyard of bones,” said Ms Mellerick.

According to a statement by a spokesperson for My Lovely Horse Rescue, they were contacted by the Gardaí to take possession of the foal.

“We knew the scene would be grim, but nothing could have prepared us for what volunteers would face when they arrived. This area was littered with bones. And another dead horse, a foal lay nearby,” said the spokesperson.

The group were called to bog land outside Littleton. They said the mare appeared to have fallen in a drain and drowned while trying to get out. She was thin and wearing a blue rope around her neck.

Her foal, which is now in the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue, was dehydrated and malnourished.

The group have called her Sweetie, and she has received veterinary attention at the rescue’s farm. They believe the foal is about six or seven months old.

“This poor mare had fallen in a drain and had died, most likely trying to get out, cold, hungry and obviously skinny with a blue rope around her neck. Her foal stood on the bank and watched her mother die. Stood there for a number of days,” said the spokesperson.

Councillor Sean Ryan says that he is upset by the incident as a resident and a public representative.

“To be honest, we are all appalled, and to hear Kelly's interview and see that beautiful brown and white foal by its mother is heart breaking,” said Cllr Ryan.

He said he has asked TD Jackie Cahill to raise the issue with the Minister for Agriculture. He says that he hopes that this incident will result in a more clearly defined role for those who are responsible for horse welfare.

Garda Sgt John McCormack in Thurles has asked that if the public have any information to contact Thurles Garda station.

He said the issue of horses in bog land is one of concern to the Gardaí.

Horses found wandering in public spaces are under the remit of Tipperary County Council.

In 2021, 44 horses were seized by Tipperary County Council.

Thirty-three of those were rehomed, and 11 reclaimed.

However, in this case, of neglect and public land, Tipperary County Council say the Animal Welfare Act 2013, the responsibility for neglected horses lies with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Department of Agriculture say the matter in Littleton is currently under investigation by department veterinary officials.