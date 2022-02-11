Search

11 Feb 2022

Little Sweetie found in a ‘graveyard of bones’ in Tipperary

WARNING: Contains descriptions that some may find upsetting

Little Sweetie found in a ‘graveyard of bones’

Sweetie in the are of My Lovely Horse Rescue [Images by My Lovely Horse Rescue]

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

11 Feb 2022 10:18 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

My Little Horse Rescue has reported rescuing a foal found close to her dead mother in Littleton last Saturday.

A video posted on Facebook by the group shows a field littered with bones and the body of another foal nearby.

Kelly Mellerick of My Lovely Horse Rescue says they are calling on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to investigate.

“We are calling on the department of agriculture to do a full sweep of the area. On Saturday, what we found was a graveyard of bones,” said Ms Mellerick.

According to a statement by a spokesperson for My Lovely Horse Rescue, they were contacted by the Gardaí to take possession of the foal.

“We knew the scene would be grim, but nothing could have prepared us for what volunteers would face when they arrived. This area was littered with bones. And another dead horse, a foal lay nearby,” said the spokesperson.

The group were called to bog land outside Littleton. They said the mare appeared to have fallen in a drain and drowned while trying to get out. She was thin and wearing a blue rope around her neck.

Her foal, which is now in the care of My Lovely Horse Rescue, was dehydrated and malnourished.

The group have called her Sweetie, and she has received veterinary attention at the rescue’s farm. They believe the foal is about six or seven months old.

“This poor mare had fallen in a drain and had died, most likely trying to get out, cold, hungry and obviously skinny with a blue rope around her neck. Her foal stood on the bank and watched her mother die. Stood there for a number of days,” said the spokesperson.

Councillor Sean Ryan says that he is upset by the incident as a resident and a public representative.
“To be honest, we are all appalled, and to hear Kelly's interview and see that beautiful brown and white foal by its mother is heart breaking,” said Cllr Ryan.

He said he has asked TD Jackie Cahill to raise the issue with the Minister for Agriculture. He says that he hopes that this incident will result in a more clearly defined role for those who are responsible for horse welfare.

Garda Sgt John McCormack in Thurles has asked that if the public have any information to contact Thurles Garda station.

He said the issue of horses in bog land is one of concern to the Gardaí.

Horses found wandering in public spaces are under the remit of Tipperary County Council.

In 2021, 44 horses were seized by Tipperary County Council.

Thirty-three of those were rehomed, and 11 reclaimed.

However, in this case, of neglect and public land, Tipperary County Council say the Animal Welfare Act 2013, the responsibility for neglected horses lies with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Department of Agriculture say the matter in Littleton is currently under investigation by department veterinary officials.

Tipperary council to invest €50,000 on repairing Carrick-on-Suir rail footbridge

UPDATED: Massive financial boost for sport organisations throughout Tipperary

Capital Sports Grants

Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

Top 20 Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media