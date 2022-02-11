Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

Thurles Golf Club
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours.
Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
LOTTO
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 2nd February: 10, 12, 28, 30
No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Conor Ryan and Mairead Irwin €50 each
Next week’s Jackpot €15,300. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
MEN’S RESULTS
Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th January –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Liam Cleary (10) 32pts
2nd Kevin Heaney (19) 29pts
LADIES GOLF NOTES
Ladies Results
Tuesday February 1st - 14 Holes Singles S/F
1st Raynal Cunningham (32) 30 pts; 2nd Marie Crowley (31) 28 pts; 3rd Lil Leahy (13) 26 pts; 4th Mary Flanagan Hunt (35) 25 pts
Upcoming Competitions
Tuesday February 8th - 14 Holes S/F
Sunday February 13th - 14 Holes Team Of 3 (Any Combination One to count)
Dates for your Diary
Friday February 11 at 7 pm EGM at The Clubhouse. Sunday 27th - Captains’ Drive In followed by Shotgun Start Scramble
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.