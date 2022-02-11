Love in the Air: Local tour guide locates couple who got engaged at Nenagh castle

Local tour guide Kevin Whelan appeared on Joe Duffy's Liveline yesterday to locate a couple who got engaged at the top of Nenagh castle.

The Pamela Doyle and her now-fiancé Ciarán both from Dublin visited the castle last Saturday with their two children.

They climbed the 101 step spiral staircase where Ciarán popped the question.

Kevin said on the show that he noticed the bride-to-be's tears when the family were leaving.

"When they came down I noticed the lady had a tear in her eye and it kind of caught my attention and she noticed that I seen it and she came to me and she started crying with joy I might add that her partner had proposed to her, got down on his knee a the top of the tower and she accepted, she said yes," said Kevin.

Kevin asked if he could take the couple's picture for the Nenagh Castle Facebook page.

The couple named Pamela and Ciarán agreed and posed for the photo.

The post got so much attention from followers, and local media Kevin wanted to contact the couple.

"It got so much publicity and people enquiring about it because of the good news story in the midst of what we are going through," said Kevin.

During the show, Pamela called in and described the couples special day.

"We were having a wander around the castle, and then we got to the top, and we were just having a look out the windows and taking some photos, and I said we need the get a picture of the four of us at the window.

I just turned around, and he was down on one knee with the ring," said Pamela.

She said her son was so excited to go back down to tell Kevin that his parents were engaged.

The couple has been together 16 years, and Pamela told listeners they met the Nitelink in Dublin.

The Abbey Court got in touch to the show to congratulate the couple and invite them back to stay.

Nenagh Castle and Tipperary County Council have also invited Pamela and Ciarán to the Nenagh St Patrick's day festival in March.

