Basket making - A opportunity for Tipperary people to learn the skill

Two one-day Basket Weaving Workshops are planned to take place in Ardfinnan on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3.
FAMILY FRIENDLY WORKSHOP IN WILLOW CRAFT BASKET MAKING
In this all day course you will make a small frame basket based on traditional basketry techniques. The course is open to complete beginners and the seasoned weaver.
Each workshop can cater for nine participants per day.
The cost is €75 for a one day workshop with all materials supplied. The venue is Ardfinnan Community Center or weather permitting it will be held outdoors.
To enquire or to book a place phone Claire on 0868077346. If there is sufficient interest further one day workshops will be organised.
