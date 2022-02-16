Search

16 Feb 2022

Basket making - A opportunity for Tipperary people to learn the skill

Basket making - A opportunity for Tipperary people to learn the skill

Two one-day Basket Weaving Workshops are planned to take place in Ardfinnan on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3.

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

FAMILY FRIENDLY WORKSHOP IN WILLOW CRAFT BASKET MAKING
Two one-day Basket Weaving Workshops are planned to take place in Ardfinnan on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3.

In this all day course you will make a small frame basket based on traditional basketry techniques. The course is open to complete beginners and the seasoned weaver.

Each workshop can cater for nine participants per day.

The cost is €75 for a one day workshop with all materials supplied. The venue is Ardfinnan Community Center or weather permitting it will be held outdoors.

To enquire or to book a place phone Claire on 0868077346. If there is sufficient interest further one day workshops will be organised.

Sadness in Tipperary village on news of death accomplished composer and musician

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media