New fruit garden in Tipperary will link our past to the future

The Cahir fruit garden sponsored by HSK in conjunction with Tipperary County Council will commence next week and Cahir Tidy Towns group hope this will add immensely to the beauty of the Swiss Walk.

The fruit garden will create a link between the old Cahir Gardens and the special area of conservation. Many people remember the big glass green houses and calling in for their veg.

This fruit garden will re-link the past with the future and 60 fruit trees will be planted on the public grounds outside the walls along with 1,000 ground cover plants to tie in the woodland area with the SAC and the Cahir Gardens. We are not worried about the wasps and bees eating all the fruit as it is part of what we are trying to achieve to aid the continued survival of insect life and biodiversity in our town. This is a huge investment and thanks to HSK for their initiative.

The pump house in the woodlands has been roofed and a steel door put in place. This will now be handed over to the ETB tutors for a design and paint and hopefully it will be a place for story telling on Saturdays in the summer.

We would like to thank Cahir Steel for the sponsorship towards this project; it could not have been done without their contribution.

Thanks also to Eoin and the outdoor staff of the council for their help.

Work has also commenced on the stone wall at St Paul’s Church, this wall was knocked down years ago when an evergreen oak fell on it and with the St Declan’s Way walk due in March it would be great to have it rebuilt in time.

Thanks to Michael Corbett of Corbett Concrete for coming to our aid with the foundations last week and once we source some building stone we will be in a position to get it started.

CAHIR TIDY TOWNS AGM ON SATURDAY

The Cahir Tidy Towns AGM will take place this Saturday at 8.15pm and this is the first time we have been asked to have a meeting since pre-Covid.

Our condolences this week to member Margaret Fahey on the death of her sister Helen Fallon who passed away in Portumna, Galway last week and may she Rest in Peace.