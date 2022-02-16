Search

16 Feb 2022

Green Tipperary: ABP Food Group present proceeds from 2021 can recycling collections

Green Tipperary: ABP Food Group present proceeds from 2021 can recycling collections

Davy Duggan Cahir River Search & Rescue, Krista Keating Biodiversity Champion ABP and Geraldine Maguire Environmental Admin ABP present cheque to Andy Moloney and Seamus Conway.

16 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

Last Tuesday morning week representatives of ABP Food Group presented the proceeds of the monies raised from the 2021 can recycling collections to representatives of Cahir Tidy Towns in the Inch Field.
The collecting of drinks cans over the last 12 months has resulted in semi-mature trees being planted in the Inch Field and they can be clearly seen inside the fence. As a result of this project ABP have agreed to another 12 months collecting with us and the provision of more trees in 2022. We would like to thank the many people who collected cans over the past year and while they may go unnoticed, they can take great pride in what in what they have achieved by their efforts.
The Suir Engineering sponsored orchard was also planted last week by the Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Transition Year students under the guidance of Dr Tim Butler and Suir Engineering reps Shaun Costigan and Ismay Crowley. In this is initiative by Suir Engineering the target is to plant 1,000 orchards throughout the island of Ireland.
Cahir had been identified as a town of great progression and was nominated for an orchard and in consultation with a local Councillor and local Tidy Town’s activists it all happened. We would hope to build on this in the coming years.

