CBS Thurles to represent Tipperary in the Munster final

On Tuesday, there was a great day playing Badminton in the county competition against Pobail Scoil Ros Cré, Ballingarry, Our Lady's Templemore, and Borrisokane CS. Boys from all years competed and really enjoyed the day. Thanks to Our Lady's for hosting the event.

There was great excitement with the news that our Under 19 team are the Badminton county champions. The boys progressed to the county final by beating Ballingarry and Templemore in the group stages. The final finished in a draw against Roscrea.

It went to the scoring difference, which resulted in us winning by a single point. The boys will now represent Tipperary in the Munster final in March. Congratulations, boy's, on a great team effort. Well done, Corey O'Brien, Ben O'Driscoll, Luke Aherne & Luke Barnes.

Below are pictured Spanish brothers Hugo and Eneko Cambeses. Both boys joined us in September and have really got involved in all areas of school life.

Here they are pictured representing the school in the county badminton competition. Eneko also took up hurling for the first time in September and has trained every week since. He pucks around with the boys at lunchtime each day and is a very popular member of the Rice Cup panel.

Last week, he played for the school team in a challenge, scored a point, and almost scored a goal. Well done, boys.