St Vincent de Paul launch volunteer recruitment campaign in Tipperary

St. Vincent de Paul
The Society for Vincent de Paul has launched a volunteer recruitment campaign in Tipperary and the midwest.
The recruitment campaign with a theme of 'You know who you are - But we don't' will focus on the over 117 Visiting Conferences (branches) throughout the midwest.
The organisation are also looking for volunteers for their shops, social housing and children and family services.
SVP National President Rose McGowan said SVP volunteers are skilled in kindness, compassion, discretion, respect, and non-judgemental.
"Volunteers are our greatest strength. They know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support, Ms McGowan.
SVP requires between three and five hours a week and will provide training.
"Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever," she added.
"Volunteering with SVP involves working with and supporting the largest and oldest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland.
For more information, contact Teresa Ryan (Tipperary, Offaly and Limerick) on 085 856 4549.
Churns is the title of one of the exhibits at The Art Escape Group's exhibition, which runs at Clonmel library from next Monday February 28 until Saturday March 12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.