St Vincent de Paul launch volunteer recruitment campaign in Tipperary

The Society for Vincent de Paul has launched a volunteer recruitment campaign in Tipperary and the midwest.

The recruitment campaign with a theme of 'You know who you are - But we don't' will focus on the over 117 Visiting Conferences (branches) throughout the midwest.

The organisation are also looking for volunteers for their shops, social housing and children and family services.

SVP National President Rose McGowan said SVP volunteers are skilled in kindness, compassion, discretion, respect, and non-judgemental.

"Volunteers are our greatest strength. They know the issues in their communities and can address immediate needs as well as helping families and individuals, young and old, move towards self-sufficiency and equal opportunity through friendship and support, Ms McGowan.

SVP requires between three and five hours a week and will provide training.

"Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Volunteers sharing their time and skills can change lives forever," she added.

"Volunteering with SVP involves working with and supporting the largest and oldest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland.

For more information, contact Teresa Ryan (Tipperary, Offaly and Limerick) on 085 856 4549.