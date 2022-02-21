Community Walk programme to start in west Tipperary village next month

The eight-week programme will introduce participants to all the trails in their local area
The New Inn Community Walk 8 Week Programme will start on Tuesday March 22 at 3.30pm.
The meeting point is at New Inn church car park in the west Tipperary village.
The cost is €10, plus booking fee.
This eight-week programme will introduce participants to all the trails in their local area.
The programme will take participants along parts of St Declan’s Way, Tipperary Heritage Way, Scaragh Woods and the High Kings Loop.
The walking programme is aimed at those who want to experience trail walking at a gentle pace.
Registration is through the Tipperary Sports Partnership website www.tipperarysports.ie
Get those walking boots on for Tuesday March 22; this is a great way to meet people and get outdoors.
