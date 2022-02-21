Search

21 Feb 2022

Community Walk programme to start in west Tipperary village next month

Meeting point is church car park in New Inn for event organised by Tipperary Sports Partnership

Community Walk programme

The eight-week programme will introduce participants to all the trails in their local area

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The New Inn Community Walk 8 Week Programme will start on Tuesday March 22 at 3.30pm.
The meeting point is at New Inn church car park in the west Tipperary village.
The cost is €10, plus booking fee.
This eight-week programme will introduce participants to all the trails in their local area.
The programme will take participants along parts of St Declan’s Way, Tipperary Heritage Way, Scaragh Woods and the High Kings Loop.
The walking programme is aimed at those who want to experience trail walking at a gentle pace.
Registration is through the Tipperary Sports Partnership website www.tipperarysports.ie
Get those walking boots on for Tuesday March 22; this is a great way to meet people and get outdoors.

Tipperary Soccer: Weekened weather decimates local fixtures

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media