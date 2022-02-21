Public Health Mid-West is urging people in north Tipperary to get the flu vaccine

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people in North Tipperary, Limerick and Clare to get the flu vaccine.
They say there is evidence that flu is currently in circulation in the mid-west region, with cases increasing in recent weeks.
Public Health Mid-West is reminding people that flu can have serious consequences for the most vulnerable in society.
They say the following groups can avail of a free flu vaccine.
They also remind people to be vigilant for misinformation spread on social media.
