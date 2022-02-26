Tánaiste Leo Varadkar opens Bulmers sustainability project in Clonmel

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste of Ireland and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, officially opened the a new sustainable project at the Bulmers Cider manufacturing site in Clonmel last Friday.

The project forms part of the C&C Group’s broader ESG strategy and commitment to delivering to a better world.

The project includes the installation of what is now the largest rooftop solar panel farm in Ireland, which will reduce the company’s net carbon emissions by 4%. Additionally, the company committed significant investment into ‘dry end’ packaging machinery.

This means that, as of January 2022, plastic is no longer involved in the packaging of C&C Groups products in Clonmel, reducing the environmental impact and ecological footprint.

These initiatives form part of the C&C group’s comprehensive environmental social governance strategy, which include working with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35%, and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030.

CARBON NEUTRAL

Bulmers currently offsets 100% of the CO2 emissions from its production facility in Clonmel. The wider C&C Group has also pledged to be a carbon neutral business by 2050.

Joining Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and colleagues from the Bulmers site at Clonmel to officially open the project, C&C Group CEO David Forde commented,

“I am delighted to welcome Leo Varadkar to celebrate the official opening of the Bulmers sustainable project, a project our colleagues here in Clonmel have worked incredibly hard to deliver and are immensely proud of. This project forms part of our broader C&C Group ESG strategy and demonstrates our commitment as a business to deliver to a better world.”

Adding to this, Bulmers General Manager Pat Halley commented,

“Having invested substantially in these major environmentally impactful projects, in particular during recent challenging times, shows our company’s commitment to sustainability now and into the future. I am extremely proud of the hard work carried out by my colleagues in the development and implementation of both the solar panel installation which will generate 10% of the electricity used on our site and our canning line out of plastics packaging project which removes 100 million mid-cone rings each year from the environment.”

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to Bulmers for making these changes which will reduce the C&C Group’s overall emissions by 4% and the impact of Bulmers packaging. Enterprise has a really important role to play in bringing down our emissions and it’s great to see companies taking the lead and setting an example with their actions. Congratulations again to the entire team at Bulmers, it was great to see what you’ve done for myself and I wish you the best of luck for the future.”