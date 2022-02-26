Search

26 Feb 2022

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar opens Bulmers sustainability project in Clonmel

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar opens Bulmsers sustainability project in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

26 Feb 2022 12:41 PM

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste of Ireland and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, officially opened the a new sustainable project at the Bulmers Cider manufacturing site in Clonmel last Friday.
The project forms part of the C&C Group’s broader ESG strategy and commitment to delivering to a better world.
The project includes the installation of what is now the largest rooftop solar panel farm in Ireland, which will reduce the company’s net carbon emissions by 4%. Additionally, the company committed significant investment into ‘dry end’ packaging machinery.
This means that, as of January 2022, plastic is no longer involved in the packaging of C&C Groups products in Clonmel, reducing the environmental impact and ecological footprint.
These initiatives form part of the C&C group’s comprehensive environmental social governance strategy, which include working with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35%, and Scope 3 emissions by 25% by 2030.
CARBON NEUTRAL
Bulmers currently offsets 100% of the CO2 emissions from its production facility in Clonmel. The wider C&C Group has also pledged to be a carbon neutral business by 2050.
Joining Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and colleagues from the Bulmers site at Clonmel to officially open the project, C&C Group CEO David Forde commented,
“I am delighted to welcome Leo Varadkar to celebrate the official opening of the Bulmers sustainable project, a project our colleagues here in Clonmel have worked incredibly hard to deliver and are immensely proud of. This project forms part of our broader C&C Group ESG strategy and demonstrates our commitment as a business to deliver to a better world.”
Adding to this, Bulmers General Manager Pat Halley commented,
“Having invested substantially in these major environmentally impactful projects, in particular during recent challenging times, shows our company’s commitment to sustainability now and into the future. I am extremely proud of the hard work carried out by my colleagues in the development and implementation of both the solar panel installation which will generate 10% of the electricity used on our site and our canning line out of plastics packaging project which removes 100 million mid-cone rings each year from the environment.”
An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to Bulmers for making these changes which will reduce the C&C Group’s overall emissions by 4% and the impact of Bulmers packaging. Enterprise has a really important role to play in bringing down our emissions and it’s great to see companies taking the lead and setting an example with their actions. Congratulations again to the entire team at Bulmers, it was great to see what you’ve done for myself and I wish you the best of luck for the future.”

Senator Ahearn welcomes increase in employment in Tipperary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media