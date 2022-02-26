YESTERYEARS: Criminals go on the rampage in Tipperary Town

Our front page lead story on March 12, 1983 was headlined “Criminals on rampage in Tipp Town.” It was reported that a rampage by criminal gangs through the town and surrounding area had left a seven-year old girl from Golden without her wheelchair. Apart from leaving the young girl without mobility, there was also the added disappointment that she would not have her wheels to take her to the altar for her First Communion the following Saturday morning.

In another story on the front page Judge Diarmuid Sheridan had harsh words at Clonmel Criminal Court when 30 people failed to turn up for jury duty. “If everybody took the same view the courts would not be able to function at all and I don’t have to spell out the calamities that would arise if that were to happen,” he stated.

Sally O’Brien and the way she might look at you! This archive picture from our files in March 1983 is of “the attractive hostesses who appear weekly at the Sally O’Brien’s Discotheque at the Cashel Kings Hotel”

Also that week South Tipperary County Council restored the water supply to the household and farm of a man at Ballydine, Kilsheelan, in an effort to bring a solution to the mystery of cattle deaths and human ill-health problems of the farmer. The water supply had been cut off earlier that week after the council said the farmer had persistently refused to pay a substantial sum due for water charges covering a two-year period.

Then county manager, Tom Rice, told the monthly council meeting that a two-months respite was granted to the farmer concerned in order to eliminate the extraneous issue of the water supply so that progress could be made in solving the continuing crisis on the farm.