Search

26 Feb 2022

YESTERYEARS: Criminals go on the rampage in Tipperary Town

YESTERYEARS: Criminals go on the rampage in Tipperary Town

Our front page lead story on March 12, 1983 was headlined “Criminals on rampage in Tipp Town.”

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

26 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Our front page lead story on March 12, 1983 was headlined “Criminals on rampage in Tipp Town.” It was reported that a rampage by criminal gangs through the town and surrounding area had left a seven-year old girl from Golden without her wheelchair. Apart from leaving the young girl without mobility, there was also the added disappointment that she would not have her wheels to take her to the altar for her First Communion the following Saturday morning.

Yesteryears: There were two strikes ongoing in Clonmel this week 40 years ago

In another story on the front page Judge Diarmuid Sheridan had harsh words at Clonmel Criminal Court when 30 people failed to turn up for jury duty. “If everybody took the same view the courts would not be able to function at all and I don’t have to spell out the calamities that would arise if that were to happen,” he stated.

Sally O’Brien and the way she might look at you! This archive picture from our files in March 1983 is of “the attractive hostesses who appear weekly at the Sally O’Brien’s Discotheque at the Cashel Kings Hotel”

Also that week South Tipperary County Council restored the water supply to the household and farm of a man at Ballydine, Kilsheelan, in an effort to bring a solution to the mystery of cattle deaths and human ill-health problems of the farmer. The water supply had been cut off earlier that week after the council said the farmer had persistently refused to pay a substantial sum due for water charges covering a two-year period.
Then county manager, Tom Rice, told the monthly council meeting that a two-months respite was granted to the farmer concerned in order to eliminate the extraneous issue of the water supply so that progress could be made in solving the continuing crisis on the farm.

Yesteryears from our archives: A Tipperary pub was selling date rape drug kits

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media