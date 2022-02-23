Walk-in vaccination Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children aged 5-11 years planned for south Tipperary

Walk-in clinics and online booking for Covid-19 vaccines are now available for 5 to 11 year olds in Clonmel and other South East vaccination centres.

In addition to parents and guardians of 5 to 11 year olds now being able to book appointments online for their children’s receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, the HSE in the South East has confirmed that a walk-in facility for this cohort will be available on dates at Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny and Enniscorthy over the next few days.

A walk in vaccination clinic for this age group will take place at the Clonmel centre at Gurtnafleur Business Park, Clonmel E91 WR29 this Saturday, February 26 from 9am-12pm.

5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at a walk-in clinic, as consent will need to be recorded at the location (as would be with pre-booked appointment).

The HSE has also this week expanded its online booking option to parents and guardians of 5 to 11-year-olds, which will allow flexibility and an opportunity to bring a child for the vaccine at a time that suits.

The HSE is reiterating that the vaccination programmes have been critical in Irish society’s protection against Covid-19. The first and second doses of the vaccine and the booster have given added protection to the vulnerable and helps alleviate the effect of Covid-19 across communities.

The HSE is encouraging parents and guardians to bring along children to one of its vaccination centres and to get their information from a trusted source, such as www.HSE.ie or a medical professional, when making the decision to vaccinate their child.