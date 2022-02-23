Walk-in vaccination Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children aged 5-11 years planned for south Tipperary

Walk-in clinics and online booking for Covid-19 vaccines are now available for 5 to 11 year olds in Clonmel and other South East vaccination centres.
In addition to parents and guardians of 5 to 11 year olds now being able to book appointments online for their children’s receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, the HSE in the South East has confirmed that a walk-in facility for this cohort will be available on dates at Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny and Enniscorthy over the next few days.
A walk in vaccination clinic for this age group will take place at the Clonmel centre at Gurtnafleur Business Park, Clonmel E91 WR29 this Saturday, February 26 from 9am-12pm.
5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at a walk-in clinic, as consent will need to be recorded at the location (as would be with pre-booked appointment).
The HSE has also this week expanded its online booking option to parents and guardians of 5 to 11-year-olds, which will allow flexibility and an opportunity to bring a child for the vaccine at a time that suits.
The HSE is reiterating that the vaccination programmes have been critical in Irish society’s protection against Covid-19. The first and second doses of the vaccine and the booster have given added protection to the vulnerable and helps alleviate the effect of Covid-19 across communities.
The HSE is encouraging parents and guardians to bring along children to one of its vaccination centres and to get their information from a trusted source, such as www.HSE.ie or a medical professional, when making the decision to vaccinate their child.
An item similar to the one pictured, above, was fashioned by a driver found with drugs in his possession in Thurles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.