Tipperary representatives welcome Midwest Regional Enterprise Plan

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said he is delighted to see such investment in the midwest region.

Speaking after the Midwest Regional Enterprise Plan launch last Friday, he said projects like Lisheen mine and Foynes give the midwest "huge potential."

"To achieve that potential, you have to invest, so I'm delighted to see this three-year plan and the Tánaiste, Minister English and Minister Troy here to launch it. I'm delighted that they are putting this money into our region and hopefully see those projects promoted and developed," said Mr Cahill.

Mr Cahill also said that the plan would further the circular economy and sustainability goals in food production.

"That's how we are going to reduce our emissions and go forward to reach our climate change targets which you know we have to do. But we also have to maintain a viable economy and food production, and that's what I see this plan doing putting money into those initiatives," Mr Cahill added.

Independent Cllr Michael O'Meara, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, also welcomed the investment in the midwest.

He said the place of Nenagh as a commuter town makes it strategically placed to benefit from the plan.

"There seems to be a quite strong investment in these plans and nationally, and we are in a position to get the maximum from this as regards to job creation and looking at the realm of its tourism and the industries this might bring to the region and Tipperary, and even in the Nenagh municipal area, we are strategically well placed our proximity to Limerick city, huge economic driver, for us in this municipality here. Lots of people work in Limerick and live in Nenagh.

"I have seen in the last number of years a lot of industries coming to Nenagh because of the proximity to both Shannon and Foynes and that area, so it is very welcome," said Cllr O'Meara.

He added that the presence of the Tánaiste is a sign of the government's commitment to the development of the midwest.

"I say that the presence of the Tánaiste here today shows the government's commitment to the development of the region. As a municipal authority here, I would like to see Tipperary be one of the driving forces, if not the driving force of the Limerick, Clare and Tipperary region," said Cllr O'Meara.