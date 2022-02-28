Cashel to hold St Patrick's Day on the Plaza

Cashel will celelbrate St Patrick’s Day on the Plaza this year
Cashel St Patrick’s Day Committee is planning St Patrick on the Plaza, which will run on March 17.
They are inviting local groups and organisations to come along and perform on the day.
Because the lifting of the lockdown was so late, it’s been hard for groups to raise funds and to organise floats this year. To be fair to everyone the event will be a mini-festival on the Plaza and will run from 1pm onwards on Thursday, March 17.
The afternoon of the 17th promises music from the Cashel Pipe Band, The Cashel Brass Band, Dancing Schools, Set dancing and traditional tunes from the Bru Ború Comhaltas classes, Street entertainers, hot food and showcase gigs by Seanie Ryan and the Wig Wam Glam band.
For more details please contact Sean Laffey on 0879821916.
