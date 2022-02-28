Search

28 Feb 2022

Tipperary people worried about their hearing can contact charity for free advice and support

Chime survey highlights stigma around hearing loss

Tipperary people worried about their hearing can contact charity for free advice and support

Brendan Lennon, head of advocacy at Chime

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

To mark World Hearing Day on Thursday March 3, Chime, the national charity for deafness and hearing loss, wants to challenge the perceived stigma around hearing loss.

It is reminding Tipperary people worried about a deterioration in their hearing that they can contact the charity for free advice and support.

Its most recent survey revealed that 59% of respondents said that people who develop hearing difficulties delay getting a hearing aid because of the stigma associated with them. 

The survey was carried out amongst a sample of the Irish population aged 50 years and older, the age when hearing loss first begins for many people.

Brendan Lennon, head of advocacy, research and public affairs for Chime, said: “We are asking people in Tipperary to get a hearing test in the same way they’d get an eye test, or their blood pressure checked.  

"One of the biggest problems in trying to overcome the stigma around hearing loss is that people don’t talk about it enough. Due to worries about ageism and perceived social embarrassment,  people deny it, hide it, or ignore it. The truth is the reverse. If people take steps to tackle a deterioration in their hearing, their quality of life improves exponentially as a result.

"Research has shown that 80% of people who get hearing aids say they have improved their mental wellbeing and social relationships and wish they had got them earlier.“

Many successful people are known for wearing hearing aids, among them former US president Bill Clinton, actor Steve Martin, actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Jodie Foster, alongside singer Chris Martin from Coldplay and American singer and television personality Will.i.am.

For more information, visit ww.chime.ie

Huge queue at Ukrainian-owned bakery in Tipperary 'with all proceeds going to Ukraine'

Amazing support!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media