TUS and UPMC announce state-of-the-art sports medicine clinic for Thurles campus

The Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and health care provider UPMC have announced state-of-the-art sports medicine clinics for their Thurles and Moylish campuses.

The clinics will be open to the public, sports clubs and teams in the region.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said the clinics will improve treatment, research and education in the area.

"As well as providing an integrated and modern service to sportspeople and teams in the Mid West, the TUS/UPMC partnership will work together to further develop these services with our team of researchers and scientists.

"TUS is also working closely with UPMC designing new academic programmes that will ensure our graduates have the most in-demand skills in this area when they graduate. In addition, an increased range of work placement options will be available at UPMC to TUS students," said Professor Cunnane.

The UPMC Sports Medicine clinics will provide athletes with the most up-to-date functional movement assessments, scientifically based strength and conditioning programmes, clinical diagnostics, including MRI scans, and equipment to help with recovery and athletic development.

Staff at the clinic will provide evidence-based care.

Chief operations officer (COO), UPMC in Ireland, Trish Lane, said UPMC is proud to partner with TUS.

"TUS and UPMC share many common principles and goals, with our foundations in education and research and our ambitions to provide the most sought-after opportunities, services and facilities for the regions.

“UPMC is proud to partner with TUS to bring the communities of Limerick and Tipperary access to advanced equipment and treatments close to home for athletes of all skill levels,” said Ms Lane.

UPMC is the official health care partner of the GAA and GPA and the official sports medicine provider to Meath GAA, Kildare GAA, Wexford GAA, Waterford GAA, Kilkenny GAA and Carlow GAA.

TUS Vice President Campus Services & Capital Development Jimmy Browne also emphasised the importance of access to the clinics.

“TUS has a strong community and sporting ethos. It is important that these clinics are available to teams and sportspeople not just in the university but across the Mid West.

"UPMC Sports Medicine offers one-on-one and group sports performance training and conditioning. Its evidence-based programme helps athletes of all levels increase strength and improve flexibility and core strength.

"The state-of-the-art equipment available for the first time in the region will help level the playing pitch for athletes in the Mid West and support them as they reach their full potential,” said Mr Browne.