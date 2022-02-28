Coffee morning to be held in Bansha for International Women's Day

COFFEE MORNING - INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY
Templeneiry Church, Bansha will host a Coffee Morning on Tuesday March 8th from 10am to 12 noon to celebrate International Women's Day. This event is free and an opportunity to meet up with friends old and new, especially after the two years of lockdown. Everybody is welcome to drop in for coffee and chat.
