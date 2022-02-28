Darkness into Light Nenagh elects a new committee

Darkness into Light Nenagh has announced they have elected a new committee, including a new chairman.

Cloughjordan resident Ryan O'Meara is taking over from Brendan Murphy as chair for the year.

Mr O'Meara says he is delighted to have been elected and announced the return of the walk.

"I'm delighted to take up the duty of chairing DIL Nenagh this year and to get large crowds back out walking around the town on Saturday, May 7. The last two years of Covid isolcations, cocooning, and social distancing have been extremely hard on people's mental health, and that is becoming more and more evident as time moves on.

DIL is a vital funding source for the life-saving services that Pieta House provides to those in need, and I am really looking forward to working with the incoming committee, local people, businesses and clubs to make this year's event bigger and better than ever before!".

Outgoing chair Brendan Murphy had been in the role since 2018 and will now take up the position of committee secretary.

Mr Murphy said serving as chair had been an honour, and he is looking forward to taking up his new role.

"It has been an honour to lead the DIL Nenagh team over the last number of years, and I'm delighted that I'll get to continue some of this work as Secretary this year.

"I believe it's important that we allow different approaches to events such as this so that they can continue to evolve and develop, and I'm certain that this year's committee will develop DIL Nenagh even further this year," said Mr Murphy.

Darkness into Light will take place on May 7.

Registration is now open online.

The group also plan to host open days where people can register in person.

"We would like to encourage all of those interested in this year's event to get out there and register early online so that they can be sure of getting the DIL t-shirt in advance of the event itself. We are also in the process of organising Community Engagement Days in Nenagh in April, where local people will be able to register in person.

"We are in the process of ramping up our social media campaign at the moment, and it will be in full swing in the weeks and months ahead, so don't be afraid to engage with our pages on Instagram or Facebook for more updates," said Mr O'Meara.