Search

02 Mar 2022

Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine

Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine

Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

02 Mar 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Some businesses in Nenagh will be accepting donations for Ukraine this week. 

In Nenagh town, the Zip Yard is a designated drop-off point with supplies being sent to Poland. 

In Newtown, Reidys of Newtown is collecting donations until Sunday. 

Items requested include but are not limited to: 

  • Facemasks
  • Infant supplies 
  • Menstrual products 
  • Hygiene supplies
  • Blankets 
  • Pet food
  • Soft toys and colouring books
  • Towels 
  • First aid equipment (bandages, gloves etc.)
  • Disposable cutlery and plates
  • Torches 
  • Power banks

For a complete list, see the Zip Yard Nenagh Facebook page. 

Tipperary gardaí advise public to secure sheds and outhouses after spate of burglaries in Clonmel district

Tipperary Town to receive significant funding

Tipperary 'Daughters' to mark International Women’s Day in some style

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media