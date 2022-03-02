Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine
Some businesses in Nenagh will be accepting donations for Ukraine this week.
In Nenagh town, the Zip Yard is a designated drop-off point with supplies being sent to Poland.
In Newtown, Reidys of Newtown is collecting donations until Sunday.
Items requested include but are not limited to:
For a complete list, see the Zip Yard Nenagh Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.