Search

06 Mar 2022

Calls made for provision of psychiatric hospital beds in south Tipperary

Welcome for 33-bed extension to Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital

A 33-bed extension has been approved for Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

06 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Psychiatric hospital beds are very badly needed in south Tipperary, Cllr Pat English has stated.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the shortage of psychiatric beds in the area was something that had to be pursued.
Cllr English also welcomed the recently-announced 33-bed extension to Tipperary University Hospital.
An allocation of €7 million has been sanctioned for the extra beds, which will be located at the former St Michael’s Acute Psychiatric unit on the Clonmel hospital grounds.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose welcomed the funding of €7 million announced for the development of the former St Michael’s unit into a 33-bed stepdown unit. A connecting corridor would be built from the main hospital.
She thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin for having visited the hospital at her invitation towards the end of last year.
Cllr Richie Molloy said that he was delighted to hear the news about the hospital, which amounted to a massive investment. At the same time they had to keep pushing for more psychiatric services, he added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said the funding announcement was a timely boost for Tipperary University Hospital, whose outstanding staff he praised.

'I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir' - Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil

The deputy was raising the issues in Tipperary caused by the housing crisis

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media