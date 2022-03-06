Calls made for provision of psychiatric hospital beds in south Tipperary

A 33-bed extension has been approved for Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel
Psychiatric hospital beds are very badly needed in south Tipperary, Cllr Pat English has stated.
He told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the shortage of psychiatric beds in the area was something that had to be pursued.
Cllr English also welcomed the recently-announced 33-bed extension to Tipperary University Hospital.
An allocation of €7 million has been sanctioned for the extra beds, which will be located at the former St Michael’s Acute Psychiatric unit on the Clonmel hospital grounds.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose welcomed the funding of €7 million announced for the development of the former St Michael’s unit into a 33-bed stepdown unit. A connecting corridor would be built from the main hospital.
She thanked Taoiseach Micheál Martin for having visited the hospital at her invitation towards the end of last year.
Cllr Richie Molloy said that he was delighted to hear the news about the hospital, which amounted to a massive investment. At the same time they had to keep pushing for more psychiatric services, he added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said the funding announcement was a timely boost for Tipperary University Hospital, whose outstanding staff he praised.
