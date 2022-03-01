'I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir' - Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil

Independent TD Mattie McGrath raised the issues with rent prices in Tipperary in the Dáil today.

Speaking at Leaders Questions, Mr McGrath said constituents were sleeping in tents because they cannot afford the current rental rates.

"I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir in Cluain Meala, and I meet them on the street. I am sure other Deputies also do so in all the counties," said Mr McGrath.

He said he is inundated with people who desperately need housing.

Mr McGrath says some of the issues he sees are people who have been notified by their landlord of an intention to sell and lack of housing units.

He cited Daft.ie which showed just 17 properties for rent, according to the deputy.

He also said there is a problem for those who have land but are refused planning permission but could not afford to rent either.

Mr McGrath said that Tipperary County Council is meeting their delivery targets, but it is not enough.

"These targets will, unfortunately, go nowhere near the acute problem that is there."

He also said the current income caps for access to social housing need urgent review, with the last review being 2011.

"In the face of the significant increase in rent in the county and across the country, as well as the considerable increases in the cost of living, these limits are wholly inappropriate and need to be reviewed urgently.

"I reiterate I am calling on the Minister, Deputy Darragh O'Brien, and on the Government as a whole, to act here," said Mr McGrath.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded by saying the government's Housing for All Plan was the most sustainable way to provide housing.

He said the plan commits to building 33,000 homes per year with 31,000 commencements in the year to January 2022.

The Taoiseach said construction of 1,861 units had begun in January.

He said 20,400 houses were completed in 2021, and the number of apartments had increased by 30%

These figures were national statistics.

"Progress is being made, and we have got to make much, much more. It really is about supply on the house construction side," said the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach also said HAP was a "huge provision of the state."

Mr McGrath said HAP had been an "unmitigated disaster," suggesting that the funding be better spent on building houses.

He also suggested labour shortages, ESB connections, restrictions on tree cutting and the coalition were barriers to solving the housing crisis.

"While the Government talks of great intentions when it comes to building houses, we need further immediate action for young people, na daoine óga," said Mr McGrath.

The Taoiseach said it was important to work with the Green party to restore the woodlands.

"Is é sin atá faoi chaibidil againn ag obair leis an gComhaontas Glas, working with our Green colleagues in government, whom I know the Deputy has great admiration for," said the Taoiseach.

He said the government would also work with local authorities on building houses and growing trees.

"Caithfidh muid tithe a thógáil. The most important thing we can do for the housing supply is to build more houses, get the schemes approved and remove the logjams in terms of obstacles and objections," said the Taoiseach.