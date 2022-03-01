Search

01 Mar 2022

'I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir' - Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil

The deputy was raising the issues in Tipperary caused by the housing crisis

'I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir' - Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil

'I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir' - Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath in the Dáil

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Independent TD Mattie McGrath raised the issues with rent prices in Tipperary in the Dáil today. 

Speaking at Leaders Questions, Mr McGrath said constituents were sleeping in tents because they cannot afford the current rental rates. 

"I have people sleeping in tents beside the River Suir in Cluain Meala, and I meet them on the street. I am sure other Deputies also do so in all the counties," said Mr McGrath.  

He said he is inundated with people who desperately need housing.

Mr McGrath says some of the issues he sees are people who have been notified by their landlord of an intention to sell and lack of housing units.

He cited Daft.ie which showed just 17 properties for rent, according to the deputy. 

He also said there is a problem for those who have land but are refused planning permission but could not afford to rent either.  

Mr McGrath said that Tipperary County Council is meeting their delivery targets, but it is not enough. 

"These targets will, unfortunately, go nowhere near the acute problem that is there."

He also said the current income caps for access to social housing need urgent review, with the last review being 2011. 

"In the face of the significant increase in rent in the county and across the country, as well as the considerable increases in the cost of living, these limits are wholly inappropriate and need to be reviewed urgently. 

"I reiterate I am calling on the Minister, Deputy Darragh O'Brien, and on the Government as a whole, to act here," said Mr McGrath.

Taoiseach  Micheál Martin responded by saying the government's Housing for All Plan was the most sustainable way to provide housing.

He said the plan commits to building 33,000 homes per year with 31,000 commencements in the year to January 2022. 

The Taoiseach said construction of 1,861 units had begun in January. 

He said 20,400 houses were completed in 2021, and the number of apartments had increased by 30%

These figures were national statistics. 

"Progress is being made, and we have got to make much, much more. It really is about supply on the house construction side," said the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach also said HAP was a "huge provision of the state."

Mr McGrath said HAP had been an "unmitigated disaster," suggesting that the funding be better spent on building houses. 

He also suggested labour shortages, ESB connections, restrictions on tree cutting and the coalition were barriers to solving the housing crisis. 

"While the Government talks of great intentions when it comes to building houses, we need further immediate action for young people, na daoine óga," said Mr McGrath. 

The Taoiseach said it was important to work with the Green party to restore the woodlands.  

"Is é sin atá faoi chaibidil againn ag obair leis an gComhaontas Glas, working with our Green colleagues in government, whom I know the Deputy has great admiration for," said the Taoiseach.

He said the government would also work with local authorities on building houses and growing trees. 

"Caithfidh muid tithe a thógáil. The most important thing we can do for the housing supply is to build more houses, get the schemes approved and remove the logjams in terms of obstacles and objections," said the Taoiseach. 

Tipperary Musical Society share images of their upcoming show Fiddler on the Roof

Tickets on sale now

Tipperary people with vison impairment urged to join regional advocacy gathering

Tipperary champions Loughmore Castleiney reach junior men's final in Kerry football tournament

Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé was held on Dingle Peninsula

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media