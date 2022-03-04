Public Health Midwest advise people in Tipp to isolate if they have symptoms of Covid

The department of Public Health Midwest is advising people in North Tipperary to stay home and isolate themselves if they have symptoms of covid-19.

While face-coverings are not mandatory, they should still be worn on public transport and in healthcare settings.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, said that the department continues to monitor covid-19 rates.

“It is nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, and it is still very much present. Our department continues to manage and monitor outbreaks in key priority settings, such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, daycare facilities and vulnerable groups in the population.

"Thankfully, we are seeing a significantly reduced rate of severe illness and death linked to COVID-19, as there is a high level of immunity, for now, as a result of a successful vaccine programme and natural infection, said Dr Mannix

Public Health Midwest says that face coverings are one of the ways you can stop the spread of covid-19.

They also advise people to sanitise their hands regularly and ventilate work and social spaces.

“However, as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity, we can expect COVID-19 to continue to circulate as the pandemic is not over. This may result in some people experiencing more severe symptoms more than others.

"This is why we still have to be conscious of our most vulnerable in society. People most at risk of severe illness and death are those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and those who have not received their booster, particularly those who are immunocompromised,” said Dr Mannix

They say basic measures can also lower the risk of transmitting flu which can lead to severe lung infection for some people.

If you have symptoms of covid-19, you do not require a PCR test unless you are one f the following groups. o Are aged 55 years and older and have not received a booster vaccination