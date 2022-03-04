Tipperary TD uses his final leaders questions to advocate for women's health

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly used his last Leaders Questions this week to raise issues in women's health.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Mr Kelly paid tribute to Vicky Phelan and other health campaigners he has been working with over the past few years.

"As this is my final Leaders' Questions, I will ask about something that is important to me and on which I have worked for many years. It relates to women's health.

"First, I acknowledge Vicky Phelan and wish her the very best from the floor of the Dáil, and I hope all Members share that with me.

"I also acknowledge and thank Ms Lorraine Walsh, Mr Stephen Teap and Mr John Wall for their support and the work we have done over the past number of years. They certainly have had the biggest impact on me politically, more so than probably anyone else." Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly called on the Government to improve patient care for women in Ireland.

He acknowledged the work on implementing the recommendations in the Scally report but said that work must now progress further.

Mr Kelly said there are still issues around abortion services, safe access zones and ownership of the national maternity hospital.

He said he is concerned about how the cervical check complaints are being handled, with 300 brought to the High Court but only 19 claims received.

"For me, the concerns were never addressed. It is never too late to do the right thing. This is shameful and wrong, and it should be looked at. Most of all, we have the final progress report of Dr Scally on the recommendations of his scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck screening programme.

He called on the Tánaiste to give a progress report on the Patient Safety (Notifiable Patient Safety Incidents) Bill and the ownership of the national maternity hospital.

The Patient Safety Bill would require mandatory open disclosure to patients if there is a serious issue regarding their healthcare.

However, Mr Kelly says the bill has been committee stage since 2019.

"Will the Tánaiste ensure the National Maternity Hospital is publicly owned and controlled? Will he provide a status report on the remaining recommendations in the Scally report?

"Most of all, and most importantly, will he indicate to the House that the Patient Safety (Notifiable Patient Safety Incidents) Bill 2019 will be enacted and brought into operation very quickly?" said Mr Kelly.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Alan Kelly and praised his work in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, where Mr Kelly was a Minister for State in the 2011 to 2016 government.

"He managed to make some very important reforms that were good for passengers and consumers and for people who drive taxis. I want to recognise all of that on this occasion.

"They may seem like small things, but they had not been fixed for a very long time. They were finally fixed because, by and large, Deputy Kelly is the kind of politician who gets things done, said the Tánaiste.

The Tánaiste also praised Mr Kelly's work in women's health and his advocacy for those affected by the issues with Cervical Check.

As of the end of 2021, he said four of the 170 recommendations were still to be completed.

The Tánaiste said a final review by Dr Scally is now underway at the request of the Minister for Health.

Regarding the Patient Safety Bill, the Tánaiste says he has been informed it will go to the committee stage in the coming weeks, perhaps as early as next week.

Mr Kelly thanked the Tánaiste for his comments and asked him to commit to the bringing the bill into law before the summer.

The Tánaiste said that the Government could not commit to that because it was not in their control.

There are a number of issues and amendments that must be resolved according to the Tánaiste.

"The plan is for it to move to Committee Stage next week. It is not entirely within the control of the Government as to how long the process in that regard takes.

"However, the Bill has been delayed a bit too long. We should all endeavour to get the legislation enacted no later than the end of this year," said the Tánaiste.

Alan Kelly stepped down as leader of the Labour Party on Wednesday evening.