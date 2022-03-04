Massive boost for Tipperary towns and villages welcomed

Tipperary Town, Carrick-on-Suir and Ballyporeen have been given a massive boost with funding approved for important projects.

€500,000 has been approved by the Government for a Tipperary Hills enhancement project.

This will create a superior recreational amenity in Tipperary Town with the provision of improved access, increased paths, a play area that is accessible, new picnic benches, biodiversity planting and reflective areas.

€198,000 will be spent in Ballyporeen on the upgrade of the old schoolhouse for a broadband hub and community centre.

In Carrick-on-Suir €90,000 will be spent developing lands abutting Glanbia Co-Op in Carrickbeg on the southern bank of the Suir to provide a public amenity park which will extend the existing parkland east of Dillon Bridge.

Funding was approved under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Tipperary County Council, in consultation with local communities.

The funding approved has been welcomed by Oireachtas and local public representatives.

Senator Garret Ahearn welcomed the funding provided by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

“This is really welcome news for Tipperary. The three successful projects have all been allocated the full allocation of funding that they have requested,” he said.

“This funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in Tipperary thrive, and it is even more beneficial as we emerge from what has been a difficult two years,” added Senator Ahearn.

The funding for Tipperary Town was also welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

“This commitment is a further indication of the willingness of Government to assist in the revitalisation of Tipperary Town. I am happy to have promoted this project to a successful outcome,” said Deputy Lowry who also welcomed the funding for the projects in Ballyporeen and Carrick-on-Suir.

The Tipperary Town funding will be spent in a park known locally as the “The Hills” and is located close to the town and covers an area of approximately 21 acres, providing residents and visitors to the town with a much-loved amenity space. The funding will be used for a range of improvements once detailed consultations are held with local stakeholders including Tipperary Hills Pitch and Putt Club and Tipperary Tidy Towns and a full work programme agreed.

Works are expected to include improved access and pathways, new picnic benches and furniture, landscaping and planting, reflective areas, and an upgrade of the “Flat Hollow” kick-about area. The Government funding will be matched by a further contribution of €125,000 from Tipperary County Council giving a total project value of €625,000.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, welcomed

the funding announcement and commended both Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force for their work in securing the investment.

“Tipperary Hills is a hugely important amenity for locals and visitors to Tipperary Town and this funding will go a long way towards enhancing and ensuring that ‘The Hills’ can continue to be enjoyed by everyone long into the future. The project will be an excellent complement to the River Ara Walkway that is due to be completed later this year,” she said.

Carmel Fox, Chairperson of the Task Force, stated that the funding is one of a series of investments that must happen in the town in order to deliver progress for the town in the coming years.

“This investment builds on the development of the Tipperary digital hub that is due to launch in the coming months, the repair works at the courthouse, the design project at ‘The Plan’, the advancement of the Youth and Further Education and Training Centre at Dan Breen House and the upgrade of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre along with the wonderful work being done by the Painting and Enhancement Group and many other projects that are in the pipeline for the town,” said Carmel Fox.

Cllr Annemarie Ryan also welcomed the funding.

“I am very happy to see Tipperary Hills awarded Government funding and matching funding by Tipperary County Council. ‘The Hills’ are a lovely outdoor amenity and are used by many members of the local community as well providing a home for Tipperary Hills Pitch and Putt Club, Tipperary Town Tidy Towns and Saint John’s Famine Graveyard,” she said.

“In particular, during lockdown, ‘The Hills’ played a special role in enabling people to safely meet outdoors and benefit from this beautiful amenity,” added Cllr Ryan

COLLABORATION

“In order to deliver on a works programme that benefits everyone, collaboration with key stakeholders and the wider community will be key in deciding best plans for ‘The Hills’.

“I am looking forward to this process and seeing the future developments. I want to thank the local authority Municipal District with the support of Tipperary Town Task Force, for their successful funding application,” concluded Cllr Ryan.