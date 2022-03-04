Search

04 Mar 2022

Cahir-Waterford section of new N24 motorway now back on track

Minister Eamon Ryan reverses decision to block funding for Cahir-Waterford section

Cahir-Waterford section of new N24 motorway now back on track

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 6:36 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed a decision by Minister Eamon Ryan for the N24 project between Waterford and Cahir, which had previously been removed from TII priority list, will now continue to design phase.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “I very much welcome Minister Ryan's decision to support the progress of the N24 route selection. This project is vital for the future economy growth of Tipperary and the south east region. I'm grateful that the Minister has listened to our plea. The news today will also prevent ‘land paralysis’ which is where a road has not had a route selected which results multiple swathes of land being unable to be utilised for housing. This caused enormous frustration for families in my community who wanted to build houses.

“I have been trying for the last number of months to stress the importance of this road for the South East region. Everyone who lives in this area knows that the Limerick to Waterford road is very dangerous. In my view, it did not make any sense for it to be taken off the priority list in the first instance. The road from Limerick to Waterford will now go through the design phase process, a preferred route will be chosen and it will go to the planning stage. This will make a big difference for the region in terms of employment opportunities. 

“This is an issue that was brought up repeatedly by my colleagues recently when Tanaiste Leo Varadkar visited Tipperary. It was conveyed to him many times throughout the day just how important this route was for our region and how the development of this route would be beneficial from an employment and logistical perspective. 

“Initially, TII were unable to provide an allocation for the Cahir to Waterford project in 2022 given the level of funding available for Major Roads Projects. However, it is now possible to allocate funding to allow route selection to progress in 2022. As a result of this, it is expected that work on route option selection can resume in the near future. 

“This will include surveys, traffic modelling, and assessments to ensure that routes meet the scheme objectives. In total, Route Options Selection was originally scheduled to take 24 months, and it is now anticipated that a route will be selected by late 2023” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded

BREAKING:Blockage of N24 Cahir -Waterford section of new motorway to be reversed

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media