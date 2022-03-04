Cahir-Waterford section of new N24 motorway now back on track



Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed a decision by Minister Eamon Ryan for the N24 project between Waterford and Cahir, which had previously been removed from TII priority list, will now continue to design phase.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “I very much welcome Minister Ryan's decision to support the progress of the N24 route selection. This project is vital for the future economy growth of Tipperary and the south east region. I'm grateful that the Minister has listened to our plea. The news today will also prevent ‘land paralysis’ which is where a road has not had a route selected which results multiple swathes of land being unable to be utilised for housing. This caused enormous frustration for families in my community who wanted to build houses.

“I have been trying for the last number of months to stress the importance of this road for the South East region. Everyone who lives in this area knows that the Limerick to Waterford road is very dangerous. In my view, it did not make any sense for it to be taken off the priority list in the first instance. The road from Limerick to Waterford will now go through the design phase process, a preferred route will be chosen and it will go to the planning stage. This will make a big difference for the region in terms of employment opportunities.

“This is an issue that was brought up repeatedly by my colleagues recently when Tanaiste Leo Varadkar visited Tipperary. It was conveyed to him many times throughout the day just how important this route was for our region and how the development of this route would be beneficial from an employment and logistical perspective.

“Initially, TII were unable to provide an allocation for the Cahir to Waterford project in 2022 given the level of funding available for Major Roads Projects. However, it is now possible to allocate funding to allow route selection to progress in 2022. As a result of this, it is expected that work on route option selection can resume in the near future.

“This will include surveys, traffic modelling, and assessments to ensure that routes meet the scheme objectives. In total, Route Options Selection was originally scheduled to take 24 months, and it is now anticipated that a route will be selected by late 2023” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded