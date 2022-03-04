BREAKING:Blockage of N24 Cahir -Waterford section of new motorway to be reversed

The blockage of the Cahir/Waterford section of the new N24 motorway is set to be reversed.
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan had blocked that section of the proposed new motorway and he is set to reverse that decision.
Minister Ryan had come under enormous political pressure following his controversial decision and the move now to reverse that decision will be widely welcomed.
