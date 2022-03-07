Public Health Mid-West and HSE launch joint awareness campaign on safe water supply

The Department of Public Health Mid-West and the HSE Environmental Health Service has launched a campaign encouraging well owners to test their water for verotoxigenic e. coli and cryptosporidium.

They say it is important to test the water every year and ensure treatment and maintenance is carried out.

Grants are available to assist well owners with treatment, rehabilitation, and the new construction of private wells.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Mid-West, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, said contamination ay not be confined to one well.

"If your private well water is not treated, the water you are drinking could be contaminated and cause illness. A household outbreak of VTEC or Cryptosporidium linked to a water supply can spread to outside settings, such as childcare settings and friends and family.

"This can be prevented by ensuring adequate treatment of private well water," said Dr Fitzgerald.

Verotoxigenic E. Coli (VTEC), or STEC (Shiga toxin-producing E.coli), can cause stomach pains and diarrhoea, sometimes streaked with blood.

VTEC occurs more frequently during spring and late summer.

VTEC can also cause Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which results in the breakdown of red blood cells and kidney failure.

Five percent of those who acquire HUS die, and 5-10% will require dialysis.

The midwest region has one of the highest rates of VTEC in Ireland.

"A VTEC infection can be severe in young children and elderly, but it is also disruptive to everyday lives. While it can last in the system for as short as a week, it can sometimes take several months to clear the infection.

"Infected persons and their close contacts need clearance from a Public Health doctor before being able to return to healthcare, childcare, or work that involves handling food," said Dr Fitzgerald.

Cryptosporidium is a parasitic disease mainly found in farm animal faeces.

Infections occur when affected faeces enter the water supply or touch contaminated objects before touching their mouths.

Symptoms of cryptosporidium include diarrhoea, stomach pains, and headaches.

It may cause gastroenteritis outbreaks and can have long-lasting effects on those with weak immune systems.

The midwest region also has one the highest rates of cryptosporidium.

Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer for the West, Dr Maurice Mulcahy, says water must be tested to determine if it is contaminated.

"You may not be able to tell without assessing your supply and having the water tested whether your water supply is safe - contamination will not always change the taste, smell or colour of your water," said Dr Mulcahy.