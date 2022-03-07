Government announce funding for Tipp heritage projects

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD today announced that 512 heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit this year from €4m in funding through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said:
“Today’s announcement of €4m funding for 512 built heritage projects under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2022 is fantastic news. This funding will help safeguard our built heritage and will create economic benefits by generating employment in specialist trades, providing opportunities for heritage contractors and skilled tradespeople.
"The wide range of projects being funded by this year’s scheme is representative of the diverse nature of Ireland’s built heritage and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of owners in caring for that heritage.
The projects to receive funding include 20 in Tipperary and all the projects to benefit from the funding can be seen below:
