Afternoon Tea in Cahir to mark International Women's Day

Cllr Máirín McGrath has paid tribute to the Daughters of Dun Iascaigh on organising a truly brilliant Afternoon Tea in Cahir House Hotel in honour of International Women’s Day in aid of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre.
"It was great to see a full room of ladies in high style to support such vital services.
Thanks to Cahir House Hotel, David, Robert and the staff who were fantastic hosts," she said.
The series shines a light on the powerful and positive impact that parents and guardians can have as players make the journey from their fledgling steps as young girls to adult stars
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.