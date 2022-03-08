Silver Arch Family Resource Centre opens new outreach office in Borrisokane

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre has opened a new outreach office in Borrisokane this week.

The office will be open by appointment only.

CEO of Silver Arch FRC, Caroline Lydon, said the expansion of services is important as the population grows.

“One of the goals from our recent Strategic Plan was to develop our outreach services, and this is an important step in achieving this goal. Borrisokane is one of the towns in North Tipperary with a growing population but with limited community support, said Ms Lydon.

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre provides a range of family and wellbeing services in Nenagh.

However, additional funding from Tusla in 2018 has allowed them to develop outreach services to other areas of North Tipperary, including Newport, Borrisokane, Cloughjordan.

Services provided by Silver Arch include parental support, preschool services and an annual holiday for seniors.

They also provide workshops, counselling and advocacy services.

"We have good working relationships with local GP’s, schools and Primary Healthcare teams and hope to work with the local community to identify what support would be of benefit to the people of the town,” said Ms Lydon.

Visit www.silverarchfrc.ie or the organisation’s social media page for further information.

You can also contact Silver Arch directly at 067-31800.