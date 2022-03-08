Search

08 Mar 2022

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre opens new outreach office in Borrisokane

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre opens new outreach office in Borrisokane

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre opens new outreach office in Borrisokane

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

08 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre has opened a new outreach office in Borrisokane this week. 

The office will be open by appointment only. 

CEO of Silver Arch FRC, Caroline Lydon, said the expansion of services is important as the population grows. 

“One of the goals from our recent Strategic Plan was to develop our outreach services, and this is an important step in achieving this goal. Borrisokane is one of the towns in North Tipperary with a growing population but with limited community support, said Ms Lydon. 

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre provides a range of family and wellbeing services in Nenagh. 

However, additional funding from Tusla in 2018 has allowed them to develop outreach services to other areas of North Tipperary, including Newport, Borrisokane, Cloughjordan.

Services provided by Silver Arch include parental support, preschool services and an annual holiday for seniors. 

They also provide workshops, counselling and advocacy services. 

"We have good working relationships with local GP’s, schools and Primary Healthcare teams and hope to work with the local community to identify what support would be of benefit to the people of the town,” said Ms Lydon.  

Visit www.silverarchfrc.ie or the organisation’s social media page for further information. 

You can also contact Silver Arch directly at 067-31800.

Tipperary Soccer: Big win for Clonmel Celtic Youths

Tipperary FRS donate towards victims of Ukraine conflict

Cashel Arts Festival hosts rally in solidarity the people of Ukraine

March from the Rock of Cashel to the Plaza, with the Ukrainian national anthem and songs of peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media