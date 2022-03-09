Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group's Moll postponed

Derek Doherty, Christy Clancy, John Glasheen, Jacqui Lacey and Jim Finn star in Moll
Due to unforeseen circumstances, this week’s performance of Moll by John B. Keane has been postponed until March 30, 31 and April 1.
The group apologisefor any inconvenience caused and hope to see you all in Holycross for the rescheduled performances.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.