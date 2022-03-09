Events to support Ukraine in Cappawhite this week
Drop-Off point for donations to Ukraine
Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon: drop off point for donations will operate in the school for two weeks each morning from 8:20 to 8:50, beginning Monday, March 7.
All items collected will be delivered in bulk to a collection centre in Limerick.
Babyfood/nappies/clothes/ wipes;' Blankets/sleeping bags/warm clothes (Clean and in good condition); Sanitary items; Non-perishable foods; Batteries/flashlights/power banks; First Aid items; Dog/Cat food - (Canned/dried).
Help Ukraine Tea/Coffee Cake morning
Saturday, March 12 from 10am to Noon in Cappawhite Resource Centre.
All proceeds going to the Red Cross.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.