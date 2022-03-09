Our Lady's Templemore student receives special recommendation for An Post Brain Busters Competition

Erin Keyes An Post Brain Busters Competition
Huge congratulations to Erin Keyes, a first-year student who was selected for a "Special Recommendation" in the An Post Brain Busters Competition!
Well done to Erin, as she is one of only nine students who received a Special Recommendations at Post Primary level.
Erin is pictured with Ms Patricia Higgins receiving her certificate acknowledging her excellent submission.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
