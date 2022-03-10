Coffee morning for Ukraine in Cloughjordan this Friday

Fundraiser for Ukraine in Cloughjordan this Friday
A Coffee/Tea morning plus a book sale will be held in the Methodist Hall, Cloughjordan on, this Friday morning, March 11, from 10am to 1pm in aid of the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.
“We (Tipperary) are probably going through a bit of a transition at the minute," says Aishling Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.