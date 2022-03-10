AGM: Golden Kilfeacle Tidy Towns committee this Friday
The AGM of Golden Tidy Villages Campaign will take place on Friday March 11 at 7.30pm. Venue: The Bridge House pool room.
We are inviting all in our parish who might like to get involved. And we especially invite all in our village to please attend this meeting.
Your help going forward will be very much appreciated.
