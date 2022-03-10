Traffic management measures planned for road near Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be put in place on the L-6507-0 on the Kilheffernan to Priorstown Road, Clonmel from 7:30am on Friday, March 11 to 6pm on Monday, March 14.
This traffic management is being put in place to facilitate road resurfacing works. Diversions will be in place. Local access will be facilitated. please expect delays.
