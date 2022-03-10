Tipperary poets are invited to submit entries to Trócaire Poetry Ireland Poetry Competition

Trócaire and Poetry Ireland have launched their annual poetry competition, calling for entries from county Tipperary.



Adults, both published and unpublished, can get creative and enter a poem or poems into this year’s Trócaire Poetry Ireland Poetry Competition, which is open to entries until Friday, May 6 2022.



This year marks the twelfth year of the annual competition, which uses the arts to raise awareness about the leading global justice issues of our time. Poems in English or Irish are welcome in both categories (Adults Unpublished and Adults Published), with spoken word pieces actively encouraged as well as poems.



The theme for this year is ‘A Better Tomorrow’. It explores how we can build a better tomorrow, all contributing as part of a global community.



The effects of Covid-19 are still being felt throughout the world, particularly so in the developing world. And climate change makes us think, in a very real way, about the future of our earth and our society, and how we can come together to build a better tomorrow.



Poets and spoken word artists are encouraged to explore the theme, from a local to global perspective.



Niamh O’Donnell, Director of Poetry Ireland, said the competition’s theme is a hopeful one as we navigate our way out of a challenging couple of years with Covid-19.



“We’re delighted to be launching this year’s competition, with our partner Trócaire, and look forward to seeing the entries coming in over the next few months,” she said. “The judges are always impressed with the high quality of the poems submitted and the creativity, thoughtfulness, and sensitivity to the world around us that’s always evident in the entries.”



Joanne McGarry, Trócaire’s Campaigns and Volunteer Manager, said: “It's always a good feeling to launch the Trócaire Poetry Ireland Poetry Competition, as the anticipation of the wonderful entries we will receive builds. I'm sure 2022 will bring more of the creative and inspiring poems we have seen in previous years of the competition.”



This year’s judging panel includes poet Catherine Ann Cullen, Aidan Clifford, retired former director of the Curriculum Development Unit, and Trócaire’s Joanne McGarry.



The competition is always free to enter and past participants include Eileen Casey, David Mohan Angela T. Carr, Afric McGlinchey, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Jane Clarke, Eleanor Hooker and Joseph Horgan amongst many others.



The attractive prizes on offer include: a choice of a two-week stay at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Annaghmakerrig, or a tablet or time in a recording studio to the value of €300 (for spoken word poets) plus a year’s subscription to Poetry Ireland Review.



For more information and to enter, visit https://www. poetryireland.ie/education/ trocaire-poetry-ireland- poetry-competition/

