DEIS funding for Tipperary Town school welcomed

Tipperary Town public representative Cllr Annemarie Ryan has welcomed the inclusion of five Tipperary Town primary schools in the latest round of schools approved for DEIS funding which will allocated much needed resources to the schools.
Cllr Ryan applauded the role played by the public who took to the streets a few years ago to protest at t heir exclusion in 2017.
Now all five schol can look forward to availing of the new funding.
"This is just the best news for all our children and families in Tipperary Town. It's been a while coming, but it shows what standing together can achieve. A big well done to everyone, the future is looking brighter." said Cllr Ryan.
