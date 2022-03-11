Tipperary TD urges the government to assist carers with increased living costs

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has urged the Government to do more to assist carers with rising energy costs.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Mr Browne told Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, that more needed to be done to support families with a loved one who requires extra resources.

Mr Browne told the story of a family who had contacted him.

He said they have a child who requires special equipment INCLUDING A high-flow oxygen concentrator., which increases their energy bills.

He said the constituent pays between €70 and €90, but they only receive between €64 and €70 every two weeks under the Household Benefits Package.

"In many cases, maintaining these specific supports, such as the machine I referred to, involves costs that are hidden from the State. I say "hidden" because this family is not being supported to meet these additional costs.

"The costs are on them, hidden from view and forgotten about, and the families are left to get on with it, said Mr Browne.

Mr Heydon said the fuel allowance had been increased in the last budget by €5 and the increased the weekly income threshold by €20.

He also outlined the Government's further supports, expected it to be implemented in April.

These measures include the lump-sum fuel allowance payment of €125 and the €200 energy credit to be applied to all households.

Additionally, he said the decrease in public transport fees and reduction in excise duty announced this week would assist many families with living costs.

"All further measures will be considered while taking account of the overall Government policy and budgetary constraints.

"The Government will keep these measures under constant review, with a focus on the cost of living, not least for the most vulnerable in society," said Mr Heydon.

Mr Browne said these measures are not enough.

"Families who are looking after ill loved ones are among the family carers who have kept much of the pressure off the hospitals, especially during the pandemic. For decades, they have provided a service that saves the Government an estimated €20 billion each year."

"I am asking for some compassion and for someone to review the situation of Alex's family and others and give them an extra bit of help. That is all they are looking for," said Mr Browne.

While Mr Heydon thanked Mr Browne and other deputies supporting carers and praised the work of carers in the state

He said there were added challenges caused by international events and reiterated that carers qualify for the Household Benefits Package.

"I accept there are difficult challenges. There is the impact of the conflict in Ukraine. The increase in the cost of living was a problem before that, but the conflict has exacerbated it. That is why people on carer's allowance qualify for the household benefits package."

"The Deputy stated that I had rattled off a lot of figures. There are a lot of different figures because we take a whole-of-government approach to this matter," said Mr Heydon.