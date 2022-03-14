Gardaí are investigating the theft of a large number of hay bales in Clonmel area

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a substantial number of hay bales from the Lavally area of Clonmel.
They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or large scale movement of hay bales in the area between March 11 and March 12 to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
