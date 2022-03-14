Search

14 Mar 2022

Aisling O'Donovan named Tipperary Rose of Tralee 2022

Aisling O'Donovan named Tipperary Rose 2022

Aisling O'Donovan named Tipperary Rose 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Aisling O'Donovan (27) from Fethard has been named the Tipperary Rose for 2022.

Aisling, a primary school teacher, was selected from twenty-three candidates at an event at the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Sunday.

This was the first time the event was held in two years, with the 2020 event postponed due to the pandemic.

Event coordinator Ciarán O’Connell congratulated Aisling on her selection. 

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Aisling, she was popular amongst everyone, including a large crowd from south Tipperary supporting her on the night. She was chosen from some amazing young ladies, and we want to wish her the very best of luck, she will have a great year ahead," said Mr O'Connell. 

He thanked the events sponsors and gave a special thanks to the Anner Hotel, Collab Hair, Thurles aand Flowers 4 Us. 

Mr O'Connell also reminded everyone that there will be no Tipperary Rose in 2023. 

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy also announced on the night that Tipperary County Council will partner with the Main Rose of Tralee festival this year and hosting the International Rose of Tralee tour in August. 

Aisling O'Donovan will now go forward and take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival between August 19 and 23.

County Tipperary road titles for Aisling Ryan and Mossy Bracken

Tipperary mourns passing of one of its oldest residents, Nance Hogan at 104 years

Three Tipperary men named in Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media