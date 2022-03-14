Aisling O'Donovan named Tipperary Rose of Tralee 2022

Aisling O'Donovan (27) from Fethard has been named the Tipperary Rose for 2022.

Aisling, a primary school teacher, was selected from twenty-three candidates at an event at the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Sunday.

This was the first time the event was held in two years, with the 2020 event postponed due to the pandemic.

Event coordinator Ciarán O’Connell congratulated Aisling on her selection.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Aisling, she was popular amongst everyone, including a large crowd from south Tipperary supporting her on the night. She was chosen from some amazing young ladies, and we want to wish her the very best of luck, she will have a great year ahead," said Mr O'Connell.

He thanked the events sponsors and gave a special thanks to the Anner Hotel, Collab Hair, Thurles aand Flowers 4 Us.

Mr O'Connell also reminded everyone that there will be no Tipperary Rose in 2023.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Marie Murphy also announced on the night that Tipperary County Council will partner with the Main Rose of Tralee festival this year and hosting the International Rose of Tralee tour in August.

Aisling O'Donovan will now go forward and take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival between August 19 and 23.